Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $191.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

