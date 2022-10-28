W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after acquiring an additional 676,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

