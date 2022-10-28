Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.30 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.81.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

