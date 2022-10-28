Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Cut to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.45) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €13.50 ($13.78) to €13.40 ($13.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.30 ($12.55) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

