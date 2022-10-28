Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $782.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $757.09 million.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,264. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.