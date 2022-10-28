VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 120.6% in October

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the September 30th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:VQS opened at $0.59 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%. Research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VIQ Solutions by 729.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.