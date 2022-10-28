Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

