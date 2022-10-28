Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 200,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,185. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38.

