Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 73,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $193.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

