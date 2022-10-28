Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $261.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.