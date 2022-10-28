Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,219 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,066,000 after buying an additional 2,157,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

