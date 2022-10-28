Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

