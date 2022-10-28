Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.90 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 329.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,205 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

