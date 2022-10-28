Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.26 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

