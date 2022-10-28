Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.47 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

