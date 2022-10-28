Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.54 on Monday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
