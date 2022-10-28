United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.