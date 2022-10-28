UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €16.90

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €14.40 ($14.69) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

UniCredit Price Performance

Shares of UNCRY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 508,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

