UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given New €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €11.90 ($12.14) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.03.

UniCredit Stock Performance

UNCRY stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

