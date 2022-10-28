Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $92.38 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $92.38 million and $617,167.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.00553881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00232893 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050267 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00061646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30919209 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,561,816.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

