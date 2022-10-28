Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $12.93. Twin Disc shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 29,190 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Twin Disc Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
