TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.31

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 3293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 47.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

