Truist Financial Trims Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price to $43.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.