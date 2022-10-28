TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.42. 15,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,059. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $452,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,587,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,703 shares of company stock worth $1,101,364. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.