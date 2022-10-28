Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered Tricida from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Tricida Stock Down 7.9 %

Tricida stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Tricida has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $2,899,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $1,088,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,331,922 shares of company stock worth $13,737,531 and have sold 5,045,512 shares worth $9,505,862. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tricida

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

