Toncoin Price Tops $1.67 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.30 billion and approximately $14.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64952589 USD and is down -14.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $41,323,238.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

