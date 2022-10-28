Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $16.53 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.