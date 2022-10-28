Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $16.53 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.