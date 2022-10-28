Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,720 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,312. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

