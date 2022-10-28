Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,357. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.31 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

