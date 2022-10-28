The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $43,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,042,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,571. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.