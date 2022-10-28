The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.9% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $291.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average of $293.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.