The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Up 104.9% in October

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFGD remained flat at $9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,394. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,522,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition by 66.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,664,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,692,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,970,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

