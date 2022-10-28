The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $24.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in América Móvil by 89.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

