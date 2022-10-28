The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $139.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

