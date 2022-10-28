Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 5,835 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $17.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.89. 73,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,969. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

