Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

