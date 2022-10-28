Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 43 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Temenos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 58 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Down 1.4 %

TMSNY stock opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.