Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $142.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $4.02 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

