Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.