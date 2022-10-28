Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$51.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 495,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after buying an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

