Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TTCF opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 716,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51,138 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

