Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €104.20 ($106.33) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($74.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.99.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

