SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $274.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $229.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $227.79 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

