Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 49,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 357,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £15.39 million and a PE ratio of -21.11.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

