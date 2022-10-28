Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

