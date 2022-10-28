Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Director Purchases $999,999.00 in Stock

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) Director Kenan Lucas bought 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

