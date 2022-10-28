StockNews.com Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

