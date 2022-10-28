StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.