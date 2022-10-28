StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.09.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
