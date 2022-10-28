StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

