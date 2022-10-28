StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

